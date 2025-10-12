Raj Thackeray Meets Uddhav At Matoshri For Second Time In Week

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray met his cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, at the latter's Mumbai residence 'Matoshri' on Sunday, marking his second visit in a week.

Asked by reporters about the purpose, Raj said, "My mother is with me," indicating that it was a family get-together. Raj's wife, Sharmila, was also present.

The visit, however, came amid heightened speculation about the two cousins coming together for the all-important elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

This was the sixth publicly known meeting between Uddhav and Raj since July 5, when the Thackeray cousins had come together to celebrate a victory rally after the Maharashtra government withdrew two contentious GRs of making Hindi "mandatory" by the state government and implementation of the three-language formula for students of Classes 1-5.

Raj Thackeray had also visited 'Matoshri' last Sunday, after attending a function at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's family.

The two cousins will also meet again when a delegation, comprising NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and other opposition leaders, will call upon the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Once estranged, they appear to have reconciled after the drubbing their parties received in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have not yet announced an alliance for the civic polls, though their leaders have confirmed that it is on the cards.