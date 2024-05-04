Rahul's Return to Nirmal Sparks Hope and Excitement Among Congress

Adilabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Nirmal on Sunday after a gap of nine years to canvass for the party’s Adilabad candidate Atram Suguna.

Congress leaders are pinning hopes on Gandhi’s meeting in Nirmal, which recorded 45.8ºC on Saturday, to boost the prospects of party candidates in Adilabad, Peddapalli and Nizamabad.

Local leaders are focusing on mobilisation of public from all nearby mandals of Nirmal, Khanapur, Boath and Mudhole Assembly constituencies for the public meeting.

As the then AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi participated in the 15-km ‘Kisan Sandesh yatra’ that began from Koratikal village on May 15, 2015. His padayatra reflected his concern for farmers and their issues, said locals.

Former MLA Narayanarao Patel of Mudhole said that the party has assured MSP for crops as per the recommendation of the Dr M.S. Swaminathan committee and added that the party was concerned about farmers and their welfare, unlike the BJP which only favours right and crony- capitalists.

Panchayat raj minister D. Anasuya Seethakka, former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, DCC president Srihari Rao and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju and other senior leaders, who recently joined the Congress, are supervising the arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting.