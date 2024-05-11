Rahul Alleges BJP Control Over AP Leadership, Promises Development in Kadapa

: Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other opposition parties in the state, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said BJP stands for Babu (TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu), Jagan and Pawan (Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan).Addressing a poll rally in Kadapa, the Congress leader alleged the remote control of the three leaders is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Invoking the name of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), Rahul Gandhi said the former's marathon political walkathon (padayatra) across Andhra Pradesh was the inspiration for his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra."Today, Andhra Pradesh is run by the 'B' team of BJP. The BJP's 'B' team means B for Babu, J for Jagan and P for Pawan. Remote control of these three people is with Narendra Modi," Gandhi said, taking a dig at the three parties.He further said these leaders were under Modi's control as the latter has ED, CBI and other enforcement agencies at his disposal.

The Gandhi scion said Rajasekhara Reddy was like a brother to his father Rajiv Gandhi and both leaders shared a personal relationship also.As and when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre after the 2024 general elections, he claimed it will accord a 10-year special category status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil other promises such as completing the Polavaram project, Kadapa steel plant and others.Canvassing for party candidates for the Assembly polls in the southern state, he promised to waive select farm loans, free education from kindergarten to post graduation, Rs 5 lakh housing loan for poor people and others.Also, on assuming power at the Centre, Gandhi promised to take two revolutionary steps never done before, which include making a list of all the poor people of India and a woman from each of those families will be credited with Rs 1 lakh per annum.He also promised to raise Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) wages from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per day.Further, Gandhi promised minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, 30 lakh government jobs and doubling the income of Anganwadi and Asha workers, among others.He called on the people of Kadapa and Andhra Pradesh to send his 'sister' and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila to the Lok Sabha so that she can voice the values of YSR.