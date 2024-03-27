Press two buttons, I pressed 130 buttons for you in 58 months: Jagan tells voters

ANANTAPUR: YSRC chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the voters to press two buttons for the YSRC as he has “pressed the buttons 130 times” to transfer a total of Rs 2.70 lakh crore to welfare scheme beneficiaries in AP in the past five years.

“I did this without even a single paisa of corruption during the 58 months of the YSRC rule. No such welfare schemes were implemented for the poor sections with no discrimination of party, caste and religion in the history of the state,” he said.



People are the Lord Krishnas who support me as Arjuna to lead the war against Chandrababu Naidu, and create awareness among the people at every doorstep, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.



He cautioned the people that if the TD-led alliance returned to power, the people would never ever get the benefit of even a single welfare scheme. “Do not make such a mistake at the time of the voting,” he exhorted the people.



Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing his first public meeting at Proddatur after the launch of his Memantha Siddham bus yatra at Idupulapaya. The yatra covered all Assembly segments of Kadapa Lok Sabha segment on the first day.



The CM came down heavily on the TD, JS and BJP. Referring to the recent issue of drugs seizure from a container imported from Brazil at the Vizag port, the CM said, “Close relatives of Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his sister-in-law and BJP state chief D. Purandreswari were involved in this racket, but they tried to put the blame on the YSRC.”



“Whatever crime happened in the state, the Chandrababu Naidu batch would pick on it and throw mud on the YSRC. This, even when their close relatives were involved in the drugs smuggling case filed by the CBI,” he observed.



He said Chandrababu Naidu along with JS and BJP leaders tried to defame him in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and “they are supporting the accused who brutally committed the murder.”



“People of Kadapa district knew who killed Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. Shockingly, the Naidu batch was guarding the accused who announced his role of hacking the leader. Further, my sisters were also trapped to put the blame on us. God knows and the people of Kadapa district knew the facts in the case,” Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.



He also said TD treated Viveka as an enemy when he was alive. “After the death, Naidu was trying to gain political benefit out of the case.”



Showing the 2014 manifesto of TD, JS and BJP alliance with signature of Naidu on various promises, Jagan Mohan Reddy said not even a single promise was fulfilled by them in the five years of the Naidu term, and “he cheated all sections of the people.”



Jagan Mohan Reddy said the 58 months of his rule has reformed all services in the state. “Every part of each village and town is receiving services at the doorstep of every family, with no corruption, no discrimination based on party lines, caste and religion, but only with the aim to empower the poor across the state,” he said.



“You can visit any village from Idupulapaya to Ichapuram and find services at your doorsteps through grama/ward sachivalayams with a fielding of 2.32 lakh employees. They are providing services sincerely,” he said.



He added that 31 lakh house sites were registered for women across the state and as high as Rs 1.90 lakh crore transferred to SHGs.



The chief minister warned that the poor people will lose the benefits of all the welfare schemes if they commit a mistake of voting for the Naidu-led NDA alliance.







