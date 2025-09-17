Prashant Kishor Calls Modi, Rahul, Tejashwi ‘Expired Medicines’

Hajipur (Bihar): Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to "expired medicines," alleging they cannot eradicate corruption and unemployment.

"It is good that for the first time in Bihar, there is a fear in the minds of the leaders that the public will not vote for them if they don't go among the public," Kishor told reporters. "The leaders like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav are like expired medicines. They can't eradicate corruption, unemployment," he added.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held later this year, with the main contest between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD.

In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, including BJP (80), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4), and two Independents. The Mahagathbandhan has 111 seats, with RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched the 'Adhikar Yatra' against youth unemployment. He called for ensuring women’s rights, respect for teachers, and improving health and education systems in Bihar.

According to RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, the rally is being held in districts not covered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' which the RJD had also joined. "Tejashwi ji is taking out this yatra with the resolution of building a new Bihar — jobs and employment for the youth, rights for women, respect for teachers, industries, better education, and health system," he said.

The rally will conclude on September 20 in Vaishali and will also pass through Begusarai, Khagaria, and Madhepura.