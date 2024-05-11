Ponguleti Predicts BRS Defeat, Slams BJP Collaboration in Telangana

Khammam: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted on Saturday that the BRS would not secure any seats in the May 13 polls, and dismissed its stated ambition of clinching 12 seats in the state as a mere daydream. He urged the public to teach both the BJP and the BRS a lesson for collaborating covertly.

Joined by Congress Khammam candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, the revenue minister addressed a media conference at the district Congress office in Khammam.

Srinivas Reddy criticised BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao for seemingly favouring the BJP to secure the release of his daughter, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. He said that Kavitha was in Tihar jail for her role in the Delhi liquor policy scam. He criticised the BRS for supporting various Bills introduced by the Narendra Modi government in Parliament, despite the Centre's failure to fulfil promises made to the state in the AP Reorganisation Bill. He labelled the BRS as a political party lacking an agenda for addressing people's issues.

He alleged that design flaws in Mission Bhagiratha were leading to drinking water problems in certain areas. He criticised Rao for plunging the state into a debt of `7 lakh crore and accused the former chief minister’s family of occupying thousands of acres of land under the guise of the Dharani portal.

Srinivas Reddy pointed out that Rao had not attended Assembly session since losing the 2023 elections and had failed to visit the Medigadda barrage when its pillars were damaged.

Expressing concern that the BJP would amend the Constitution if it secured 400 Lok Sabha seats, the minister warned of a threat to democracy if the BJP came to power at the Centre.

He reminded the people of the state of their rejection of Rao 's dictatorial rule in the previous legislative elections and expressed confidence that they would also reject the BJP in the current elections to bring down the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He advocated for the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and urged Khammam voters to support Raghuram Reddy in the elections.