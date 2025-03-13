Political showdown likely at Kommala Jatara during Holi

Warangal: The Kommala Jatara, set to start on Holi at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Geesukonda mandal, is emerging as both a big religious event and a politically charged gathering.

For decades, the festival has not only celebrated spiritual traditions but also provided a stage for political forces. The unique tradition of featuring political “Prabha Bandlu” — chariots symbolising various political factions — has made the event a coveted platform for regional leaders. Politicians from the Narsampet and Parkal constituencies, as well as from across Warangal district, traditionally bring their Prabha Bandlu to signal unity and assert their influence.

The political landscape in the Parkal constituency of the Congress has recently intensified. A power struggle between factions led by former MLC Konda Murali and current Congress MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy has deepened, with both sides accusing each other of anti-party activities. In a dramatic move, Konda Murali and his supporters staged a massive rally in Geesukonda on Wednesday. The purchase of an old Prabha Bandlu by supporter Viragoni Rajkumar has further fuelled tensions, setting the stage for a potential confrontation during the Jatara.

Local Congress supporter Sampath Reddy from Narsampet, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, noted that while political participation in religious festivals is common, Kommala Jatara is unique due to its long-standing history of political involvement. He recalled previous high-level power struggles involving prominent regional leaders and warned that similar tensions might re-emerge at this year’s event.

Authorities are taking no chances. Geesukonda circle inspector A. Mahendar confirmed that a robust security plan is in place, with 400 police personnel deployed under the supervision of DCP Ankit Kumar. Advanced monitoring tools, including CCTV cameras and drone surveillance, will be used to ensure law and order as over one lakh devotees are expected to attend the Prabha Bandlu event on March 14.