PM Virtually Unveils Projects Worth Rs 4,570 Cr In Kokrajhar

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Friday, ahead of the assembly elections. He unveiled the projects through video conference from Guwahati after his Kokrajhar visit was cancelled due to heavy rain.

The PM flagged off three new trains, the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express, and the Narangi-Agartala Express.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in the district to strengthen railway maintenance and enhance operational efficiency.

Modi virtually took part in the 'Bhoomi Poojan' for Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative. More than 900 km of roads will be constructed under the scheme to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen links between national highways and rural roads.

He also virtually took part in the 'Bhoomi Poojan' for four flyovers and two bridges in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, which will be developed at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

These projects are expected to ease traffic congestion in Kokrajhar district and improve connectivity, tourism, agricultural access, healthcare access and rural mobility, officials said.

Assembly elections in Assam are expected to be held in April, with the ruling BJP eyeing a third straight term in power.