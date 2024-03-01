PM Narendra Modi: Countdown of TMC Rule in WB To Start After LS Polls

Kolkata: Embarking on a two-day West Bengal visit after a gap of almost three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for the BJP's victory in all the 42 seats of the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election and asserted that the poll results would set the countdown of the Trinamul Congress-rule to end here.

Mr Modi, who inaugurated various central welfare projects worth Rs 7,200 crores at Arambagh in Hooghly, also weaponized the Sandeshkhali violence and multiple government job scams in his blistering attack on the TMC and it's I.N.D.I.A, partners over their silence on their ally for votes to BJP.

Accusing chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her government of encouraging corruption in the state, the PM further pledged to fulfill his “guarantee” to despatch the “lootera.” He told a party rally, “Bharat will prosper when Bengal prospers. For this, lotus needs to bloom in all seats of the state in the coming election. Won't it happen?!”

Reaching out to the minority electorate, Mr Modi said, “TMC has a vanity that it has a secured vote bank. But this time, their vanity will be shattered. Muslim sisters and daughters will also come forward to uproot Goondaraj of TMC. The Lok Sabha poll results will start the countdown of the defeat and departure of the TMC government in Bengal.”

On Sandeshkhali, he alleged, “The entire country is witnessing the situation in Bengal and is pained and fuming over what TMC, the drumbeaters of Maa-Mati-Manush, did with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. Raja Rammohan Roy's soul, wherever it is now, must have been very sad and crying over these people's act there. What the TMC leader did with the women there, crossed all limits of audacity.”

Mr Modi claimed, “When the women raised their voice and sought help from the CM, Didi and her government, in a return, threw their entire weight behind the TMC leader to protect him. Facing pressure from the BJP, Bengal police bowed down before you and had to arrest the accused yesterday.”

He added, “The accused TMC leader remained at large for nearly two months under the TMC-rule. There must be someone who was protecting him! Will you forgive such a TMC? Won't you take revenge over what happened with the mothers and sisters? A strong reply must be given in votes. People are asking Didi if some people's votes have become more important to her than the women victims? Shame on you!”

Slamming the I.N.D.I.A. forum, the PM observed, “I get surprised to see the rest leaders of I.N.D.I. Alliance who are keeping their eyes, ears and mouth closed on Sandeshkhali. But have the Left and Congress dared to seek reply from TMC government? The Congress president even called the Sandeshkhali incident ‘a routine affair’ in Bengal. Isn't this an insult to rich cultural heritage of Bengal? This is the reality of Cong and INDI alliance who back the corrupt and dynasts. That is their biggest job.”

Countering Mr Modi, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose posted on X, “Dear Mr @PMOIndia you talk about #Sandeshkhali. The Bengal state government is arresting and acting against all those responsible for any incident. *What about you sir? Name one step you have taken to protect the dignity of women Olympic winners who were dragged humiliatingly on the street.”