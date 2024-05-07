PM Modi to Kickstart BJP's Election Campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his election campaign in the state by addressing two public meetings on Wednesday after a visit to the Rajanna (Raja Rajeshwara) temple in Vemulawada where he will take part in the Kode Mokku ceremony.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also campaign in Telangana state on Wednesday.

Modi will reach the temple town of Vemulawada from Hyderabad around 9 am. Sources said that Modi was likely to take part in Kode Mrokkubadi, a ritual that is unique to the temple and takes precedence over the others. The devotee makes the pradakshinam of the temple with a kode (bull) signifying Nandi, vahanam (vehicle) of Lord Shiva.

BJP general secretary and Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay will accompany him in the temple.

After special worship, Modi will reach the public meeting venue located beside the collector's office where he will speak in Sanjay's support. He will then proceed to address a public meeting at Warangal in support of the party's Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh.

Elsewhere, Uniion home minister Amit Shah will arriving in Hyderabad on Wednesday to address a public meeting in Bhonger town in support of party’s candidate Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in the state on Thursday to address public meetings at Warangal at 9 am and Banswada in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency at 11 am.