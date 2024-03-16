PM Modi Launches Karnataka Campaign, Slams Congress

Kalaburagi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the election campaign in Karnataka from Kalaburagi, launching a strong attack on the Congress government in the state, accusing it of loot, corruption and neglecting the concerns of the people. He likened corruption to oxygen for the Congress party and urged the people to elect a maximum number of BJP MPs from the state to shield Karnataka from Congress's loot.

"Today in Karnataka, law and order are in shambles. Anti-social elements are receiving protection, instilling fear in the minds of the people. The public is tired of facing problems while Congress is preoccupied with loot," Modi said while addressing the public rally in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Asking people to ensure victory of BJP in all the seats in Karnataka, Modi said that it would help him in keeping an eye on the loot by the state government.

"We need a protective shield against the Congress's loot. As more BJP MPs win in Karnataka, the corrupt Congress government will be intimidated, understanding that news will reach Modi. BJP MPs will not allow to hide the deeds of Congress. Therefore, it is imperative to secure the maximum number of seats for the BJP in Karnataka," he emphasized.

"Coal may lose its color, but Congress cannot shed corruption. For the dynastic Congress, corruption is indispensable. They cannot survive without it," Modi emphasized.

Expressing understanding towards the people's anger against the Congress in Karnataka, Modi remarked, "I can understand your frustration with the Congress in Karnataka. It is a party that, regardless of its attempts to mask its image, remains unchanged in its actions. Hence, there is resentment among the people of Karnataka. The emergence of public discontent against the state government in such a short span of its coming to power indicates a growing awareness of the Congress's true nature," Modi remarked.

"They make lofty promises before elections, only to indulge in corruption once in power. Karnataka has become the Congress family's ATM, siphoning off public funds for their gains," Modi alleged.

"The outcome of the loot has led to a shortage of funds even for minor development projects. MLAs have been informed of the government's dire financial situation. The government has lifted its hands," he said.

Modi criticized the discontinuation of the state government's Rs 4000 contribution to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, initiated by the previous BJP government. He accused Congress of betraying the youth by slashing scholarships.

"Even Congress acknowledges its impending defeat in Karnataka. Their sole agenda now is to loot as much as possible. Will you allow this?" Modi questioned the crowd.

Urging people to ensure BJP's victory in all the seats in Karnataka, Modi asserted it would serve as a check on the state government's corruption.

He affirmed the BJP's commitment to Karnataka's development and cultural heritage, citing initiatives inspired by Jagadguru Basaveshwara's principles.

"Wherever I travel across the globe, I advocate the principles of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. During the G20 summit, we drew inspiration from the Anubhava Mantapa for our Bharat Mandapam. This initiative has garnered greater respect for Karnataka on the international stage," he elaborated.

Modi highlighted flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Har Ghar Jal, and Ujjwala Yojana, branding them as 'Modi ki guarantee' and enumerating their benefits for Karnataka.

Speaking about the Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region, he credited the BJP for addressing its backwardness through infrastructural projects and employment generation.

"In addition to advancing infrastructure in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the BJP government at the center is prioritizing employment generation. The establishment of the Mega Textile Park in Kalburgi will offer extensive opportunities. Our vision is for Karnataka to evolve into a prominent agriculture and industry hub. This commitment is not merely a promise but Modi's guarantee," he emphasized.

He also asked people to give him a guarantee in return.

"I ask for one guarantee from you: ensure victory for the BJP in every constituency. No matter how many falsehoods or ploys the Congress resorts to, this time their account should not be opened in Karnataka," he urged the crowd.

Expressing his respect for the Kannada language, Modi sought people's assistance in improving 'Namo in Kannada.'

He expressed joy over BJP's increasing support in South India.

"In the southern states, the BJP is witnessing significant support. Even our rivals – the INDI Alliance and Congress – are acknowledging this, with one of your leaders stating in the Parliament- Abki baar 400 paar." Modi said, attracting huge applause from the people.