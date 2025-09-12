PM Modi in Manipur Tomorrow, His First Visit Since Ethnic Violence Broke Out in 2023

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, marking his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. Announcing this on Friday the chief secretary Mr Puneet Kumar Goel in Imphal said, “PM's Saturday visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, growth in state.”

It is significant that the Prime Minister’s visit has been announced amid repeated criticism of opposition over his absence from the state since the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which have claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.

The Prime Minister will commence his northeast trip on Saturday from Mizoram where he is set to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang railway line project. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl. These projects will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy, Sports among others.

Thereafter PM is scheduled to start his day-ling Manipur visit. From Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority area, he will lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore. In Meitei-majority Imphal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore.

The state government also issued an advisory for the public attending the “VVIP programme” at Peace Ground, instructing them not to carry items such as keys, pens, water bottles, bags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, lighters, matchboxes, cloth pieces, sharp objects or weapons. Another notice, which did not mention the Prime Minister’s programme by name, asked people to refrain from bringing children under 12 or unwell persons to the event.

The government had already banned air guns in Churachandpur district ahead of the visit. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in both Imphal and Churachandpur town, officials confirmed.

Earlier leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed Mr Modi’s upcoming trip to Manipur. While in Junagadh, Gujarat, Mr Gandhi remarked that the unrest in Manipur had persisted for some time.

He told reporters, "The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now."

Congress General Secretary in-Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the “preparations” for Mr Modi’s visit, describing it as an insult to the people of Manipur.

In a post on social media he shared a newspaper clipping about the arrangements and noted that the prime minister seemed set to spend only a few hours in the state.

Mr Ramesh wrote, “The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes, just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?"

“This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months. Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur,” he said.

After concluding his visit to Manipur on Saturday the Prime Minister will participate in celebrations to commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati. The celebration will honour the life and legacy of Dr Hazarika, whose contributions to Assamese music, literature and culture remain unparalleled.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam.

In Darrang, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects. The projects include Darrang Medical College and Hospital and GNM School and B.Sc. Nursing College, strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in the region; Guwahati Ring Road Project that will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city; and Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over River Brahmaputra improving connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

At Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) adding significant value to Assam’s petrochemical sector. It will also generate employment opportunities and lead to overall socio economic development of the region.