People looking at BJP for Viksit Bharat, says Modi

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that people, who want Viksit Bharat, are ready to give power to the BJP one more time to ensure a bright future for their children.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised in support of BJP’s candidates from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Aroori Ramesh and Mahabubabad parliament constituency Prof.Azmeera Seetharam Naik here at Lakshmipur of Mamnoor village in Warangal district on Wednesday.

Modi started his speech in Telugu, which received a huge round of applause from the people. He said 40 years back, when the BJP had won only two MP seats in the country, Hanamkonda was one of those two. “The people of this region never forgot the BJP and they still support the BJP,” he said.

Coming down heavily against the Congress, Modi alleged that several thousands of scams took place during the reign of the Congress government. “Incidents like bomb blasts also took place killing innocent people. The Congress-led INDIA alliance is saying that it would bring five PMs in five years. If every party will have one PM candidate, then how will they run the country,” Modi asked.

“After the Congress formed the government in Telangana, the state treasury became empty. What happened to the money of Telangana people? Where did it go? In the form of RR tax, the Congress is looting the public money. There is no safety for the Constitution during the Congress rule,” Modi alleged.

“It is clearly written in the Constitution that reservations should not be extended on the basis of religion. But in Karnataka, the Congress government extended reservation to the Muslims by reducing the reservation of BCs. It is the Congress which took a back step in the allotment of reservation to the SCs. But the BJP government will keep its promise,” he assured.

Modi said the BJP made Ramnath Kovid, who hails from the SC community the President of India, and later, it made a Adivasi woman Draupadi Murmu as the President of India.

“The people of Telangana, including farmers, are bearing the loss which occurred with the construction of the Kaleshwaram project by the BRS government. Instead of taking action against the BRS for indulging in the Kaleshwaram scam, the Congress is trying to protect it,” Modi alleged.

“To teach a fitting lesson to both the Congress and BRS and ensure development, the people must elect BJP candidates Aroori Ramesh from Warangal and Seetharam Naik from Mahabubabad parliamentary constituencies,” he appealed.