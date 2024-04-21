Pawan wants young voters to cast their vote carefully

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon the youth, including the first-time voters, to come out of the emotional bonding of caste, community, religion and liking towards Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and cast their vote carefully, so that the NDA alliance comes to power in the upcoming polls and provides them a bright future.

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday from atop his Varahi vehicle along with BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari and others at Korukonda within the Rajamahendravram Assembly constituency, the JS chief targeted the YSRC MLA from Rajanagaram Assembly segment Jakkampudi Raja alleging that Raja resorted to a series of illegal activities, like mining of sand, trading in ganja, maintaining blade batches, developing layouts in nearly 150 acres land and purchase of 600 acres land at cheap price and selling it at exhorting price.

Pawan Kalyan has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy had failed to do justice to Kapus, BCs and others. He said, “I respect all religions, including Christianity. But I strongly oppose propagation of other religions in a place belonging to one religion, as it hurts the sentiments of people belonging to the particular religion. I want all castes and communities to see welfare. You (people) can sever my head if I do wrong. I have been running the party for 10 years despite suffering defeat. I have also been hit by stones several times.”

The JS chief has called upon people to support NDA with an assurance to complete all the major pending works, including Polavaram project, with support from the Centre.

Purandeswari said people of AP have been facing trouble for the past five years under YSRC rule. She underlined that as YSRC had been given 151 Assembly seats in the last elections, its poll symbol ‘fan’ had been running at 151 speed, resulting in ceilings of houses getting blown out and walls collapsing, making people live in the ruins of their collapsed houses.

At a separate programme held in U. Kothapalli mandal falling under Pithapuram Assembly segment, Pawan Kalyan gave a call to TD supporters to work together and ensure that NDA wins all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

He said individual leaders are not important, as they are all aiming for the victory of NDA.