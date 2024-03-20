Top
Pawan Wants JS to Capture Razole Again

20 March 2024 6:11 PM GMT
Pawan Wants JS to Capture Razole Again
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has wished that the party must reconquer the Razole constituency again. (Image:DC)

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has wished that the party must reconquer the Razole constituency again.

The JS expressed the wish when Jana Sena leader from Razole constituency, retired IAS officer Deva Varaprasad, met Pawan Kalyan at the party's central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.


Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said “We won the Razole constituency in the last election. Let us uphold the trust of this constituency’s voters and win from Razole again.”


Deva Varaprasad and Pawan Kalyan discussed the political equations in Razole constituency. They deliberated on the strategy to be adopted for winning from the constituency.


Later, the party leader handed over papers to Varaprasad for filing his nomination from the Razole constituency.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
