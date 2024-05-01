Pawan promises Polavaram by 2027

KAKINADA: Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan has promised at an election meeting in Koyyalagudem of Eluru district on Tuesday that Polavaram project will be completed by 2027.



He underlined that funds necessary for providing a relief and rehabilitation package to people affected by the project will be released within six months by introducing a special cess in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan said, “I call upon the five crore people of Andhra to pay the special cess and facilitate completion of the Polavaram project, which will be a great boon for the state.”

He said the alliance government will impose a 1 paisa cess on each purchase. This way, it will accumulate ₹33,000 crore within six months. This will be given as R&R package to the 1.6 lakh Polavaram project victims, who are currently living in great distress and disgust.

The Jana Sena chief said Polavaram assembly segment candidate Chirlam Bala Raju had raised the Polavaram project issue in the assembly. Eluru LS candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav would raise the issue in the parliament to sanction funds. He would bring the issue to the notice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the Kapu reservation agitation, Pawan Kalyan said once such a movement is launched, it will have to be continued till the fulfilment of the demand. Earlier, the agitation had been given up midway, when YSRC had come to power. That has led to the dilution of the reservation demand.

He cited the example of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi president Manda Krishna Madiga, who has been continuously agitating for providing reservations to Madigas. He has now successfully brought the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Jana Sena chief said such a spirit of agitation must be adopted by Kapus too.

He charged that Chintalapudi lift irrigation and Amaravati as capital projects have been stopped by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he did not want to favour one particular community – Kamma.

Pawan reiterated that he will win from Pithapuram assembly constituency with a huge majority.