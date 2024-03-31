Pawan Picks Vamsi Krishna for Vizag South

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday has officially announced Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao who is popularly known as Vamsi Krishna Yadav as the candidate for the Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency.

Vamsi Krishna Yadav was previously a YSRC MLC from Visakhapatnam. He joined Jana Sena in December 2023 and after discussions with party leaders, he was given the ticket to contest from the Visakhapatnam South constituency.

Interestingly, Vamsi Krishna Yadav has a long association with Pawan Kalyan, dating back to 2009 when he was an upcoming leader in Yuva Rajyam, the youth wing of the erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) founded by Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi.

Vamsi Krishna Yadav's journey from being a fan of Chiranjeevi to an activist of Yuva Rajyam and PRP culminated in his homecoming to Jana Sena.

The election fervour is indeed gripping the Visakhapatnam South constituency as candidates like Vamsi Krishna Yadav and Vasupalli Ganesh are competing to represent the Visakhapatnam South constituency. The political landscape is heating up here and both candidates are vying for the opportunity to serve. It has become interesting to see how this electoral battle unfolds.