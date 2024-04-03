Pawan Kayan vows to develop Pithapuram assembly segment as model

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kayan has vowed to develop Pithapuram Assembly segment as a model constituency.

Addressing the fisherwomen at Uppada Kothapalli mandal on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said he would take the responsibility of developing the Assembly segment and would stand by the people there to solve all their problems. He asked them to treat him as their own family member.

Pawan Kalyan was joined by Jana Sena Kakinada Lok Sabha segment nominee Thangella Uday Srinivas and other leaders.

Pawan Kalyan intended to address the party’s women supporters but he did not get the permission from the election authorities. He spoke to them on general issues and did not make any political statement as it would result in a violation of the poll code.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan visited the ancient Andhra Baptist Centenary Church at Pithapuram and read the Bible. The church elders offered special prayers on the occasion. He also visited Basheer Bibi Aulia Dargah at Ponnada village in U. Kothapalli mandal and offered special prayers.