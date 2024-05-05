Pawan Kalyan predicts NDA will win 130 seats in AP assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing confidence over the victory of TD-JS-BJP alliance in the upcoming polls in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan declared that they are concerned about how much majority they are likely to get, like 130 Assembly seats or so out of total 175 seats. Addressing public meetings in Gudivada and Repalle on Saturday, the JS chief said, “As we have been touring several parts of AP as part of poll campaign, we have come to an understanding based on the feedback and response from the people that NDA is going to win the polls. We are anxious as to how much majority the alliance will get.” He lashed out at the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government, alleging that it had reneged several promises made at the time of elections held in 2019. He asked why prohibition of liquor has not been implemented in a phased manner, and why there is no abolition of contributory pension scheme.

Pawan Kalyan branded the YSRC government as one which attacks its opponents and abuses them. He said though Jagan Reddy government has renamed erstwhile Krishna district as NTR to show respect for the great personality of N.T. Rama Rao, he questioned the need for renaming NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences.

Pawan Kalyan said, “My priority is to protect democracy. Liberty of the people should be safeguarded. We are not here just for your votes but to protect AP, develop it and provide welfare to its people.” Announcing a series of schemes incorporated in the common manifesto, the Jana Sena chief criticised the state government for not desilting canals and taking up other developmental works in the state. Earlier, cricketer Ambati Rayudu, taking part in the public meeting at Repalle said, “I have seen massive craze of people for former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni and Pawan Kalyan. I appeal to all of you to transfer your craze into votes and support Pawan Kalyan, as he is the real hero who has set up a political party to work for the good of people.”