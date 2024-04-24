Pawan Kalyan declares ₹114-crore assets

KAKINADA: Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan, who had once claimed in a fit of emotion that he charges ₹1,000 crore per film, has declared in his election affidavit that his income during the past five financial years has been only ₹114,76,78,300.



The assets have doubled compared to 2019, the last time when he filed his election affidavit.

In 2019 elections, Pawan Kalyan had shown ₹56,43,64,846 as assets and ₹34,07,08,151 as liabilities.

He filed his nomination papers on Tuesday amid fanfare. He started from his residence in Chebrolu village and reached the office of Pithapuram returning officer and took his pledge for the elections.

His 2024 affidavit says he has paid taxes of ₹73.92 crore on his income, including ₹47,07,32,875 as income tax and ₹26,84,70,000 as GST.

The Jana Sena chief declared liabilities of ₹64,26,84,453, including ₹17,56,84,453 owed to banks and ₹46.70 crore to private individuals. He has also taken ₹2 crore on loan from his sister-in-law Surekha, wife of his older brother Mega Star Chiranjeevi.

He has declared that he has donated ₹20 crore to various organisations, including Jana Sena. He gave JS ₹17.15 crore for donating to tenant farmers and families of party cadres who had died. He has donated ₹1 crore each to Kendriya Sainik Board, PM Citizen Assistance and Relief Fund and ₹50 lakh each to AP CM Relief Fund and Telangana CM Relief Fund and ₹30 lakh to Srirama Kshetra Trust and also ₹2 lakh to Pawan Kalyan Learning Centre for Human Excellence.

Pawan Kalyan has shown that he has four children, namely, Desai Akira Nandan, Desai Aadya, Konidala Polina Andzhani and Konidala Mark Shankar. He has mentioned his spouse is Konidala Anna (formerly known as Anna Lezhneva).

The film star had in his previous speeches stated that he had studied in different schools and did diploma and other studies. He has shown in his 2024 affidavit that he has studied SSLC (10th Class) and passed out in 1984 from St. Joseph’s English Medium High School, Nellore.

The affidavit further says a wealth tax of ₹7,60,250 is in dispute, though the amount has already been paid.

Pawan Kalyan says he has ₹41,65,16,731 worth movable assets in his name, ₹1,00,22,140 in his spouse’s name and ₹3,52,58,741 for his four dependents’ names. He had ₹64,68,49,976 worth immovable property. His inherited assets are worth ₹3,91,73,750. ₹1.95 crore are in his spouse's name and ₹11 crore each in his third wife’s children’s names.

The film actor says he has a bike worth ₹32,66,536 and nine cars and a pickup truck. He has 18.02 acres of land worth ₹10.42 crores, including in Janwada village of Shankarpally mandal in Telangana.

He has taken personal loans from individuals and firms like V.R. Vijaya Lakshmi, Harika and Hassine Creations, Lead IT India Private Limited, M.V.R.S. Prasad, Yerneni Naveen, M. Praveen Kumar, Mythri Movie Makers, Sree Yashwanth Financiers, Rahul Kundavaram, M.V.R.S. Prasad (HUF), Konidala Surekha, Kotimreddy Sahithya Reddy, Lingareddy Lalitha, A. Dayakar and D.V.V. Entertainments.