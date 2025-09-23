Owaisi To Kick Off Bihar Campaign From Seemanchal, Eyes Alliances

Kishanganj (Bihar): In the run-up to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is set to kick off his election campaign today from Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

Owaisi announced his campaign plans via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle a day earlier, where he also outlined a detailed five-day itinerary covering various public programs and rallies across the region. In his social media message, hinting at new alliances and political equations, Owaisi said, "I will be reaching Kishanganj tomorrow and will remain in Seemanchal, Bihar, till September 27, Inshallah. I look forward to meeting many companions and, Inshallah, forging many new friendships."

The statement is being seen as a clear signal that Owaisi, having received no response from the INDIA alliance, is now exploring regional political partnerships within Seemanchal itself. Notably, about a month and a half ago, AIMIM's state president Akhtarul Iman had, at Owaisi's behest, written a letter to leaders of the INDIA bloc highlighting the backwardness and neglect of Seemanchal, urging them to join forces against the NDA in the upcoming elections. However, there was no response, particularly from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in Bihar.

Ahead of Owaisi's campaign, the Bihar unit of AIMIM has appealed to its supporters and workers across the state—especially in Seemanchal—to actively participate in the campaign to help secure the rightful entitlements of the people of the region.

Seemanchal comprises four districts: Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Katihar—all of which have significant Muslim populations. This demographic makes the region politically favorable for AIMIM, which has been working to expand its presence here. Seemanchal has effectively become a fertile ground for AIMIM's political ambitions.

Traditionally, Seemanchal has been a stronghold of the RJD. At one time, all four districts were dominated by RJD strongman and former MP Taslimuddin, a close confidant of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, following Taslimuddin's death, the RJD's influence in the region has gradually declined—though it still retains a significant base. The entry of AIMIM into Seemanchal politics has undoubtedly made the political landscape more competitive for the RJD.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM made a strong electoral debut by winning five seats in the Seemanchal region. Prior to that, in 2015, the party had unsuccessfully contested the Kishanganj bypoll. In 2020, it fielded candidates on 24 seats across the four Seemanchal districts and emerged victorious in five constituencies, marking a significant boost in its political credibility.

However, in 2022, all four of AIMIM's MLAs defected to the RJD, weakening the party's hold in the state. Despite this setback, AIMIM has expressed its desire to join the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) ahead of the 2025 elections in a bid to avoid splitting the secular vote—but that effort has not borne fruit yet.

Seemanchal—particularly the districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Katihar—has long lagged in social and economic development. The region's predominantly Muslim population has repeatedly called for improvements in education, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure. Successive governments have failed to address these concerns adequately, fueling growing frustration among the local population. AIMIM aims to highlight these issues and ensure that residents of the region receive their due.

AIMIM's increasing activity in Seemanchal and its potential inclusion in a broader alliance could significantly alter the region's political dynamics. If the party manages to execute its plans effectively, it could pave the way for real socioeconomic change in the area. However, for that to happen, AIMIM will need to stay focused on local issues and build lasting trust with the electorate.

AIMIM's re-entry into the Seemanchal political scene and its ongoing efforts to forge new alliances may signal a broader shift in the region's political narrative. If successful, this campaign could offer a new ray of hope for the people of Seemanchal—provided the party follows through on its promises.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, looks to defeat the incumbent National Democratic Alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.