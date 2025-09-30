Omar Abdullah Vows to Fight for J&K Statehood Without BJP Alliance

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday firmly declared that he would resign before forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to expedite the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

“If bringing the BJP into the government can restore statehood, I am ready to resign today. Let someone else take over—but I will never compromise,” he said while addressing a public rally at Achabal in southern Anantnag district to emphasise his resolute stance.

He further stated that he was not prepared to make political concessions for statehood and, while addressing the audience directly, he said, “If you are ready to accept such a trade, tell me, because I am not.”

He acknowledged that aligning with the BJP might have hastened statehood, noting, “There was a possibility that by including the BJP in the government, we could have received statehood sooner.”

However, he stressed his decision to prioritise principles over expediency, recalling his choice after the Assembly elections held in October last year to avoid aligning with the BJP, unlike former Chief Ministers Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti, who formed coalitions with the BJP in 2015 and 2016.

“I could have chosen to form a government with the BJP, but I took a different path to keep them out of power in Jammu and Kashmir. We may have to wait longer, but I will never allow them to enter government through us,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the demand for statehood restoration is non-negotiable and that his government’s struggle would remain rooted in democratic values and non-violence. He expressed readiness to agitate but cautioned against the risks of unrest, drawing a comparison with Ladakh.

He asserted, “There, when people protested, firing started within an hour. In Kashmir, bullets would rain within ten minutes. I will not let Kashmiri families collapse under grief again. Our fight will continue, but it will be democratic and peaceful.” He further stated, “I will fight politically and peacefully, but I will not allow Kashmir to be pushed back into flames. Our people have already suffered enough.”

While referring to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, he pointed out that Ladakh, which initially supported the decision, has since recognised the value of the constitutional protections it lost. “We said it then, and we say it now—what happened on August 5, 2019, was wrong,” he asserted. Pertinently, prominent Buddhist leader and Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk in a recent interview acknowledged the people of Ladakh long viewed Article 370 as an impediment "but, it actually served as a crucial safeguard for their land, culture, and livelihoods for over seven decades."

Abdullah asserted that statehood is a matter of identity, not merely administration, stating, “We are not against development or governance, but dignity comes with statehood. We will keep fighting for it without surrendering our principles.” He vowed to continue the struggle for statehood through democratic and peaceful means, ensuring the J&K does not slip back into turmoil.