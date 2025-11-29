Omar Abdullah Rejects Partial Statehood, Demands Full Powers

SRINAGAR: Amid indications that the Centre is weighing the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir while retaining direct control over law and order and police, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has firmly rejected any diluted arrangement, insisting on full statehood identical to the status that existed before August 2019.

“We want the same state that existed before August 5, 2019, not a lame horse to ride upon. Omar Sahab has made this absolutely clear to those who matter,” a senior National Conference (NC) leader privy to ongoing discussions between the Centre and the Union Territory government told this newspaper.

Abdullah has repeatedly argued that the Centre should trust the elected government with security responsibilities. Speaking in Srinagar on Friday, he challenged the Centre directly, saying, “When I was Chief Minister earlier, did any attack like Pahalgam happen? I served as Chief Minister for six years (2008–2014)—did even a Delhi-like attack take place? Give us the responsibility. If we fail, take the statehood back. You have Parliament; you can make it a Union Territory again.”

As a Union Territory, police and law-and-order functions remain under the Lieutenant Governor, an appointee of the Centre. The Chief Minister has consistently criticised both the Centre and the LG’s administration for continuing security lapses despite repeated claims since 2019 that peace had returned permanently.

Following recent incidents—including the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows that killed 26 tourists and a local horse-handler, a 10 November car bomb near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed 15 lives, and the 14 November accidental explosion of seized explosives at Nowgam police station in Srinagar that killed nine people including police personnel, forensic experts, and civilians and injured over 30—the Chief Minister reiterated his criticism. “We were told that after 2019 everything would stop, but it hasn’t,” he said while speaking to reporters here. “If bombs are not exploding in Delhi, they are exploding here. Innocent people continue to lose their lives while law and order remains entirely in their hands.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of a tourism event in Srinagar on Saturday, the Chief Minister acknowledged the severe impact of recent incidents on the sector. “This year has not been easy for us from a tourism point of view. Pahalgam, Delhi, Nowgam—each incident has had a huge impact on tourist footfall,” he told reporters.

However, he expressed optimism that snowfall would revive the season. “The key is snowfall. We had a completely dry November. If God wills, good snowfall in December will benefit Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Srinagar. The sooner it snows, the sooner our winter tourism season will pick up,” he said.

He noted that necessary government promotions and preparations have been completed and expressed hope for a surge around Christmas and New Year, adding that tourist arrivals, though lower than desired, continue.

Later on Saturday, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Kashmir Chapter of SKÅL International, a global organisation of tourism professionals, describing it as a milestone for strengthening international linkages and sustainable growth of J&K’s tourism sector.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the synergy between SKÅL’s Nordic-origin toast—“good health, friendship, long life, and happiness”—and Kashmiri hospitality values. “SKÅL’s philosophy of doing business among friends perfectly mirrors our tourism industry here, where competitors remain friends, sit together, and respect each other,” he said.

Stressing responsible tourism, Abdullah said, “If tourism is not sustainable and does not benefit local communities, it will not last.” He revealed that the government is preparing a mega-project to develop nine new destinations with large-scale investment, rooted in environmental responsibility and community involvement. Despite recurring challenges, he struck an optimistic note, saying, “We are nothing if not resilient. There is darkness today, but winters don’t last forever. After snow melts, spring arrives. My wish and effort is that this spring lasts for years.”

Thanking SKÅL International for choosing Kashmir, he expressed hope that the new chapter would herald a long and fruitful partnership.

The event was attended by ruling National Conference chief spokesperson and lawmaker Tanvir Sadiq, SKÅL India National President Sanjeev Mehra, Director NSN Mohan, several international and national SKÅL members, tourism stakeholders, and senior officials. New board and founder members took their oaths, followed by pinning and certificate ceremonies.