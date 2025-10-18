Omar Abdullah Pledges to Revoke PSA Post-Statehood, Urges Swift Restoration of J&K’s Status

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Saturday that his government will revoke the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir through an ordinance immediately after statehood is restored, without waiting for an assembly session.

Speaking at a press conference organised by ruling National Conference (NC) instead of the government at a Srinagar hotel due to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Budgam and Nagrota Assembly by-elections, the Chief Minister emphasised that key manifesto promises, including the PSA’s revocation, depend on statehood restoration, as security and law enforcement currently fall under the Lieutenant Governor’s jurisdiction.

The PSA, enacted in 1978 by the NC government under Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah to curb timber smuggling, has been criticised as a “lawless law” by Amnesty International for its draconian provisions and misuse against political opponents by successive governments. A 2018 UN report also called for its repeal.

Abdullah reiterated that his government aims to fulfil all manifesto commitments within its five-year term, including providing 12 gas cylinders annually and increasing ration quotas, despite current administrative constraints as a Union Territory.

On statehood, Abdullah expressed frustration over delays, calling them “unfair” to J&K’s people and contrary to assurances made in Parliament and the Supreme Court. He noted that the promised three-step process—delimitation, elections, and statehood restoration—remains incomplete, with only the first two steps fulfilled.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Patna that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time” after discussions, Abdullah rejected any linkage between statehood and incidents like the Pahalgam attack, noting that those involved were not from J&K. He also dismissed suggestions that statehood restoration depends on the BJP’s return to power, firmly ruling out any alliance with them, citing the “devastating” PDP-BJP alliance of 2015.

Abdullah revealed he is considering joining the Supreme Court case regarding restoration of statehood as a legal party, having consulted senior lawyers in J&K and Delhi.

Home Minister Shah earlier while speaking at a media conclave in Patna promised restoration of statehood for J&K at “an appropriate time” and a “good resolution” of demands raised by people of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

When asked about a statement by Abdullah, who spoke of a “gulf” remaining in between J&K and New Delhi on account of statehood not being restored even after a year of his swearing in, Shah said, “He (Abdullah) may be saying this out of political compulsions. But statehood would be restored at an appropriate time. And it will be done following discussions with him.”

The Chief Minister during the press conference sought to address criticism over smart meter installations by the Kashmir and Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limiteds (JPDCL) , and clarified that they are essential for delivering the promised 200 units of free electricity, as they enable accurate measurement of consumption. He noted that smart meters have reduced bills for many consumers and improved power supply reliability, especially during recent floods and winter preparations. He assured that the government is focused on ensuring better supply and lower costs, particularly for poor households.

On cabinet expansion, Abdullah acknowledged the constraints imposed by J&K’s UT status, which limits the number of ministers, but emphasised that representation is not solely about ministerial positions. He confirmed that cabinet expansion would be considered after the bye-elections, with the NC finalising its Budgam candidate within 48 hours and offering to support Congress in the Nagrota seat in Jammu region to strengthen their alliance.

Abdullah also addressed tourism, expressing concern over declining arrivals post-Pahalgam attack and outlining efforts to revive the sector, including international delegations to Singapore, London, and Berlin, and domestic promotion by ministers. He urged the Centre to reopen restricted tourist areas like Doodhpathri, Drang, and parts of Gulmarg to boost visitor confidence.

He highlighted his unique perspective as a former Chief Minister of both a state and a UT, underscoring the limitations of the latter. He also defended the NC’s actions against opposition allegations of misusing government resources, pointing to resolutions passed in the Assembly and Cabinet demanding constitutional guarantees and statehood.

Concluding, Abdullah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to its manifesto, emphasising that promises are for the full five-year term. He highlighted the ongoing NC signature campaign on statehood and expressed readiness to act if needed, while closely monitoring developments.