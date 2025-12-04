Odisha Tightens Clampdown On Illegal Minor Mineral Mining

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has reported substantial action against illegal minor mineral mining and transportation, collecting Rs 126 crore in fines between 2022 and October 2025, according to a written reply by mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in the State Assembly.

The minister said on Thursday that the state has already garnered Rs 655 crore in revenue in the current financial year up to September. To curb illegal transportation, authorities have carried out 15,187 seizures across all 30 districts.

A total of 3,219 cases have been registered, leading to fines amounting to Rs 126.51 crore. The government has identified 11 sensitive tehsils as hotspots for illegal sand mining: Dharmashala, Jharasuguda, Pipili, Tangi, Marshaghai, Barang, Kanihal, Jaleswar, Hindol, Purushottampur and Raghunathpur.

The mines department noted that Hindol, Purushottampur and Raghunathpur have recorded the highest instances of minor mineral theft, prompting intensified monitoring and enforcement in these pockets.

Officials emphasised that sustained vigilance and strict enforcement remain essential to safeguarding the state’s mineral resources and ensuring that contractors and traders comply with legal norms.