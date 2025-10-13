Odisha: Nuapada Bypoll Heats Up as Parties Gear Up for High-Stakes Battle

Bhubaneswar: The political temperature in Nuapada is rising fast as Odisha’s three major parties — the BJP, BJD, and Congress — gear up for a high-stakes bypoll that could set the tone for future state contests. Amid the noise of slogans and strategy, one image has quietly stolen the spotlight — that of Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi bowing before tribal women, seeking their blessings and votes with folded hands.

On Monday, Majhi was seen moving from village to village, meeting members of the Gond tribal community, and offering deep bows as a mark of respect. His humble approach and emotional appeal have added a heartfelt touch to an otherwise hard-fought campaign.

With the Congress having already declared its candidate, the party appears to have gained a head start, while the BJP and BJD are still finalising their nominees. The final verdict, however, will be known only after the November polls.

The political dynamics in Nuapada took an interesting turn after Jay Dholakia, son of late MLA Rajendra Dholakia, switched sides from the BJD to the BJP. His defection has forced the regional party to reassess its options and conduct internal reviews of the ground situation.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have wasted no time striking a chord with voters. Aspirants for the party ticket are already in the field — sporting saffron scarves and hats — promoting the “Double Engine Sarkar” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The BJD has dispatched senior leaders to Nuapada to evaluate the fallout from Dholakia’s exit and finalise its strategy. Probable candidates include Bhanu Pratap Majhi, Manoj Mishra, Sarojini Majhi, Mohammad Adam, Harish Chandra Panda, and Prasanna Padhi.

Even without official announcements, both the BJP and BJD have begun active groundwork, signalling that this bypoll will be anything but quiet.

According to the Election Commission, October 20 is the last date for filing nominations, followed by scrutiny on October 22 and withdrawal on October 24. Polling will be held on November 11, with counting on November 14.

As campaigns gather momentum and alliances shift, Nuapada is set to witness an intriguing political drama — one that blends emotion, strategy, and symbolism in equal measure.