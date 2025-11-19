Odisha: BJP Confident of Winning 3 RS Seats After Nuapada Bypoll Win

Bhubaneswar: The BJP’s emphatic victory in the Nuapada Assembly bypoll has not only bolstered the party’s morale but also set the stage for a renewed political battle ahead of next year’s Rajya Sabha elections. Riding high on momentum, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar has ignited political debate by asserting that the party is well positioned to secure at least three of the four seats that will fall vacant in April 2026.

The terms of four members—BJP’s Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mohanta, along with BJD’s Munna Khan and Niranjan Bishi—are set to end next year. The electoral arithmetic strongly favours the BJP, which now holds 82 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, compared to the BJD’s 51 and the Congress’s 14. The Nuapada win, which further consolidated the BJP’s numbers, has turned the upcoming Rajya Sabha race into a high-stakes political contest.

Speaking to reporters, Sujit Kumar expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects.

“Of the four seats falling vacant, two will definitely go to the BJP. One will go to the BJD. The fourth seat is where the contest is, but the BJP’s chances are strong. The party doesn’t even need to exert itself much,” he said.

When asked about his own renomination, he added, “I have worked extensively on issues concerning Kalahandi. The parliamentary board will take the final decision.”

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has hailed the bypoll victory, and party insiders believe the leadership may reward key contributors from the Nuapada campaign with strategic roles, including potential Rajya Sabha nominations.

However, Sujit Kumar’s comments have drawn sharp criticism from the BJD. Party MLA Sarada Prasanna Jena accused the BJP of “inflated confidence” and alleged misuse of “money and power” in the Nuapada bypoll.

“Because they won one seat through sheer muscle and resources, Sujit Kumar now assumes they can corner Rajya Sabha seats the same way. He seems more concerned about securing his own berth than anything else,” Jena said.