Odisha Assembly wraps up Winter Session Early

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday concluded its winter session ahead of schedule, bringing an abrupt end to proceedings that were originally slated for 29 working days. In reality, the House functioned for only 11 days, with several sittings curtailed amid limited legislative business.

Despite the truncated calendar, the Assembly completed key financial responsibilities, most notably the passage of the Additional Expenditure Appropriation Bill amounting toRs 17,440 crore. The approval ensures that the state government’s essential spending obligations for the current fiscal year remain uninterrupted.

With no further legislative agenda pending, Government Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan moved a proposal to adjourn the session indefinitely. Acting on the recommendation, Speaker Surama Padhy declared the House adjourned sine die.

Though the winter session ended sooner than expected, lawmakers managed to clear critical fiscal proposals, ensuring continuity in the government’s financial operations.