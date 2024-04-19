No mention of YS Viveka case during campaign: Kadapa court tells parties

ANANTAPUR: A Kadapa district court on Thursday issued ad-interim injunction and instructed leaders of the Opposition not to make any mention of the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case — now with the CBI court — during the ongoing election campaign.



This followed a petition by YSRC Kadapa district president K. Suresh Babu.

The Opposition parties including APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila and Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Suneetha Nareddy along with TD, JS and BJP leaders were “blaming and defaming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, by citing this case,” the petitioner complained.

Kadapa Principal District Judge G. Sreedevi issued the ad-interim injunction orders.

The YSRC leader, in his petition, mentioned seven persons — N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh of the TD, Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena, APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Narreddy Suneetha, BJP state chief D. Purandeswari and Pulivendula TD candidate Ravindranath Reddy (B. Tech Ravi) – who were “accusing even the CM though he was in no way connected to the case.”

The court emphasised that such accusations were prejudicial to the ongoing legal proceedings and violated the fundamental principles of justice.

The court's decision followed an analysis of the documents filed by the petitioners/plaintiffs, particularly videos and newspaper cuttings from social media platforms, print and electronic media.

It was observed unsubstantiated claims were being made on Avinash Reddy's alleged involvement in the murder of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy, and there were accusations of the Chief Minister shielding him.

“This court is of considered opinion that when a case is pending before a competent court for adjudication, no one is entitled to step into the shoes of the court with no authorisation and give their verdict and term any of the persons so involved in such case as murderer/guilty person according to their whims and fancies.” the court stated.

The court highlighted concerns regarding the interference of political parties and media in legal matters, stating that they have assumed the role of a 'public court' (janata adalat), thereby “jeopardising the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the principle of 'guilt beyond reasonable doubt'.”

The court warned against the dangers of media trials and underscored the importance of upholding the integrity of the justice system.

As the Vivekananda Reddy murder case is pending before the CBI court in Nampally, the Kadapa district court restrained any propagation labelling Avinash Reddy as the murderer of his uncle and any assertions regarding Jagan Mohan Reddy “shielding him through any medium,” including print, electronic, and social media platforms.

The respondents/defendants were directed to remove objectionable remarks made against the YSRC, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avinash Reddy from electronic and social media platforms immediately.

They were also instructed to refrain from personal attacks or criticisms based on allegations or distortions regarding pending cases in competent courts of law, adhering strictly to the prevailing Election Code of Conduct in AP as issued by the Election Commission.

This ad-interim injunction will remain in force until April 30.