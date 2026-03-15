No Indian Will Support Rahul’s Defaming India Acts: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Indian Youth Congress for its "shirtless protest" inside Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit 2026, while asserting that no Indian would support such an attempt of defaming the image of India.

Accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of trying to damage India's image globally in his effort to target the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union home minister while unveiling healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore, said that the nation wouldn’t accept any such act of insulting democratic institutions and tarnish India's reputation.

Mr Shah, who went on targeting Mr Gandhi, said that protest was not an isolated act in fact Congress leader was attempting to project India negatively on the world stage. Mr Shah also referred to a separate protest outside Parliament while targeting Mr Gandhi. He said that Mr Gandhi gets into shameless acts like eating tea and pakoda at gate of parliament. “India will not tolerate such thing. They will never forgive you. I am sure that the protest was held through collaboration with Rahul Gandhi...He is defaming the image of the country worldwide,” said Mr Shah who further alleged that the Congress, during its previous 15 years of rule in Assam, "pocketed" Rs 150 crore per annum from the state healthcare budget.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in Assam, Mr Shah said the BJP works for affordable healthcare for all sections of society and lauded chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for bringing the state's medical facilities at par with states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. “Assam's healthcare was in a bad shape 10 years ago as Congress worked only for the financial health of its leaders and families,” he said.

During the event, Mr Shah inaugurated the Rs 675-crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Guwahati. He also virtually launched two cancer centres at Golaghat and Tinsukia under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), with each facility built at a cost of Rs 135 crore.

In addition, he virtually laid the foundation stone for super-speciality hospitals at Diphu Medical College and Hospital worth Rs 220 crore, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital worth Rs 310 crore, and Barpeta Medical College and Hospital worth Rs 284 crore. He also launched the foundation for the Rs 218-crore Swasthya Bhawan in Guwahati and the Rs 115-crore Abhayapuri District Hospital.