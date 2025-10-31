No Excuses for Underperformance: L-G Sinha Urges Omar Abdullah Govt to Harness Full Powers for J&K's Progress

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Friday, firmly stated that the lack of statehood cannot serve as a pretext for administrative inaction and asked the elected Omar Abdullah government to harness full powers for the Union Territory’s progress.

“The excuse that we can perform only once statehood is restored will not suffice. After all, all powers currently vest with the (Omar Abdullah) government, and I emphasise that the attempt to deceive the people must end now. Exercise your authority to work for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he declared while addressing the J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations at the lakeside Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.

Sinha referenced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's parliamentary assurance on the roadmap--delimitation first, Assembly elections second, and statehood restoration at an appropriate time. Dismissing complaints from certain quarters, he noted, “When the Assembly elections were held, it was clear that the elections were taking place for the UT Assembly. They (elected Government) cannot make the excuse that work cannot be done till statehood is restored,” he said, reiterating that the government holds all necessary powers and urged an end to misleading the public on this front, calling for focused efforts on people's betterment.

Highlighting the UT's transformative journey, Sinha said, “An aspirational J&K UT was born on 31st October 2019, and people's dreams of peace and progress were fulfilled within a short span of time.” He pointed to “historic milestones” in infrastructure and other sectors, the elimination of all forms of discrimination, and the establishment of social justice and equality.

The event commenced with the Lt. Governor administering the Unity Pledge and flagging off the 'Run for Unity' to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first Home Minister, on his birth anniversary. Sinha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in realising the visions of Sardar Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee through J&K's all-round development. “We must follow the vision and ideals of Sardar Patel and work as a unified force for the shared goal of Atma-Nirbhar J&K and Viksit Bharat. We have made history in terms of all-round development and need to continue this journey as an unbreakable entity,” he emphasised, advocating unity for inclusive growth.

On security, Sinha vowed to persist with terminating government employees involved in terror activities “until the terror ecosystem is eradicated from governance”. He urged unity against forces disrupting development and stressed that attempts to hinder progress must be countered collectively to sustain momentum.

Calling on public representatives and officials to uphold peace, harmony, and growth, he said, “Since 2019, the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir are linked to the aspirations of the country. We must work with dedication to transform our unity into widespread prosperity. This path will be guided by the vision of the 4 Ps-- Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First.”

The occasion featured the inauguration of a Photo Exhibition on “An Era of Transformative Governance in Jammu Kashmir,” success stories from young achievers and budding entrepreneurs, and a screening of the Department of Information and Public Relations' documentary on ‘Viksit Jammu Kashmir,’ as per an official statement.

Asked to respond to Lt. Governor's remarks, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would reply only after reviewing Sinha's statement. “First, I would like to see the exact words he has used, because if there's a discrepancy between what he stated and what you're reporting, any response from me could be inaccurate—and that wouldn't be appropriate,” the Chief Minister told reporters on the sidelines of an official event here. He added, however, that if the Lt. Governor had indeed said what the media personnel claimed, he would respond to it “at the appropriate time.”

However, Chief Minister's father and ruling National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, lashed out at Lt. Governor, accusing him of lying through his teeth. “He is lying. He has never spoken the truth. Total control—the IPS and IAS are under him. Not a single file has he sent back. He is lying. He lies every day,” Farooq said in a furious tone when asked to react to the Lt. Governor’s statement.