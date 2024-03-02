Nizamabad: BJP intensifies campaign, Cong, BRS yet to finalise candidate

The BJP has intensified its election campaign in Nizamabad LS limits even as the Congress and BRS parties are yet to declare their candidates.Sitting MP Arvind Dharmapuri is making whirlwind tours in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts. National and state leaders are being roped into the election campaign. Arvind Dharmapuri is trying to reach out to various sections of the voters.The Congress party is still unable to finalise the MP candidate for Nizamabad LS constituency. MLC T Jeevan Reddy’s candidature is likely for the parliament elections, but party ranks are not enthused about this, a source claimed.Chief minister A Revanth Reddy encouraged ace film producer Dil Raju to contest the Nizamabad LS seat, but he is disinterested due various reasons.In a latest move, Dil Raju’s brother V. Narasimha Reddy’s name cropped up for the MP seat. Earlier, Praja Rajyam founder president Chiranjeevi and later the Congress leadership asked the Dil Raju family members to contest the elections, but they did not show any interest. In the present political situation, the well-wishers of Dil Raju family want Narasimha Reddy to contest the LS polls.BRS activists are eagerly waiting for finalisation of the MP candidate’s name. Either MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha or former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan may enter the fray, they feel. The BRS high command is analysing the political mood in Nizamabad LS constituency to finalise the candidature.Of the seven MLAs in the parliament constituency limits, BRS has three members, while the Congress and BJP two each MLAs.