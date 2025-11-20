Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM for 10th Time, Son Nishant Hails Mandate

Patna: As Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the tenth time on Thursday, his son Nishant Kumar welcomed the moment and thanked voters for their stronger than anticipated mandate. "Nitish Kumar has become the Chief Minister for the 10th time. I congratulate the people and the entire NDA family. We have fulfilled the promises before and we will do the same even now," Nishant Kumar said.

Speaking shortly after the oath ceremony in Patna, Nishant Kumar said the people of Bihar had once again expressed faith in the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the NDA alliance and stressed that the alliance remained committed to delivering on its development-oriented agenda.Calling it a moment of personal pride, Nishant also extended heartfelt wishes to his father.

"I congratulate my father for taking the oath as the CM the 10th time. The public gave us more than expected. I thank and also congratulate the public," he told His remarks came shortly after a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan, where Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Nitish Kumar and the newly formed Bihar government on Thursday, shortly after the JD(U) leader took oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He is a skilled and experienced administrator. He has a splendid track record of good governance in the state. My heartfelt best wishes to him for the new term!"In another X post, PM Modi congratulated the new Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, highlighting their extensive public service experience.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have extensive experience in public service at the grassroots level. I extend my very best wishes to them as well!" PM Modi's X post read.

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet. Among them were Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).Others who joined the Cabinet include Lesi Singh (JD-U), Madan Sahani (JD-U), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM(S), Sunil Kumar (JD-U), Mohammad Zama Khan (JD-U) and Sanjay Singh Tigar (BJP).The list also features Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP) and Shreyashi Singh (BJP).Additionally, Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar of LJP(RV), Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV) and Deepak Prakash of the RLM were sworn in as ministers.The swearing-in ceremony took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan here, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, among others, were present.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and LJP (RV) Chief Chirag Paswan, among others, participated in the ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years.