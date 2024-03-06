Nikki Haley to Withdraw from Presidential Race, Say Reports
WASHINGTON: White House hopeful Nikki Haley is expected to end her primary bid leaving Donald Trump as the sole Republican candidate for the presidential nomination, US media reported Wednesday.
The former South Carolina governor is expected to announce her decision in a speech around 1500 GMT Wednesday from the city of Charleston in her home state, the Wall Street Journal and CNN reported citing sources. AFP
