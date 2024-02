SANGAREDDY: AICC TS in-charge Deepa Das Munsi greeted BSP senior leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj upon his entry into the Congress, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. Madhu Mudiraj had lost the recent Assembly elections from Patancheru. He began his career with the TRS in 2001, but the party never fielded him. TPCC working president, MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior leaders congratulated him for joining the Congress.