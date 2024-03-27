Nedurumalli accuses expelled MLA's ‘soul' of misleading Venkatagiri voters

TIRUPATI: The war of words between political rivals in Andhra Pradesh has taken a supernatural turn, with YSRC candidate Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy from Venkatagiri accusing an expelled party member’s “soul” of trying to mislead voters.

Ramkumar claimed that the aathma (soul) of former YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is wandering around Venkatagiri, attempting to sway voters and party leaders.

Ramanarayana Reddy had been expelled from the YSRC. He joined the Telugu Desam to contest from Atmakur constituency.

Addressing media on Tuesday, the YSRC candidate said even though expelled MLA Anam has gone to Atmakur Assembly segment, he has formed a gang in Venkatagiri, which is trying to lure YSRC members with money to switch parties.

Ramkumar maintained that despite this, no one is entertaining Anam’s overtures.

The ruling party candidate reiterated that YSRC is moving ahead with the goal of winning all the 175 seats in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He expressed confidence that people will support Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling all the promises he had made in the last elections. The YSRC candidate called upon leaders and workers to work unitedly for the party's victory in the upcoming elections.