NDA’s Win In Bihar Biggest Endorsement Of PM Modi’s Leadership: Dharmendra

Bhubaneswar: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan received an enthusiastic welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Friday, as jubilant BJP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers to greet him following the NDA’s emphatic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. Pradhan, who played a central role as the BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar, arrived in the state for a two-day organisational tour, during which he is expected to attend several party meetings and engagements.

The Bihar verdict, which saw the NDA return to power with Nitish Kumar taking oath as Chief Minister for yet another term, has been described within the party as a vote for continuity and stable governance. Nitish was sworn in on Thursday along with two Deputy Chief Ministers and 26 ministers, marking the beginning of a fresh term for the coalition.

Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, Pradhan said the mandate was a clear reaffirmation of trust in the NDA’s governance model.

“After governing Bihar for 20 continuous years, the NDA has once again received the opportunity to serve the people of the state. This is one of the biggest endorsements of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he remarked.

Pradhan also took aim at the Congress, asserting that voters had decisively rejected what he termed the party’s “divisive policies.” He drew a parallel with Odisha, where the BJP recently secured a convincing victory in the bypolls. “In our own state, Odisha, BJP’s Jay Dholakia secured a thumping victory in the recently concluded by-election. I congratulate Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, party president Manmohan Samal, and all our dedicated party workers for this remarkable win,” he said.

Political observers note that Pradhan’s meticulous planning, organisational coordination, and booth-level strategies were pivotal in shaping the NDA’s Bihar victory. His leadership as election in-charge has been widely acknowledged within party circles, further boosting his stature in national political affairs.

As Pradhan begins his Odisha tour, party sources said the focus will be on strengthening organisational structures, energising grassroots workers, and gearing up for upcoming electoral challenges in the state.