NDA Seeks Action Against Police for Security Lapse at Public Meeting Addressed by PM

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP called on Chief Election Officer Mukesh Meena here on Monday and sought action against four senior police officers for their “failure” to ensure proper security at the public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palnadu district on Sunday.

The complaint was against the state DGP, the additional DG (intelligence), the Guntur range IG, and the Palnadu SP. The leaders demanded that these officials be kept away from election work.They submitted to the CEO a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner in which strong action was sought against the “errant” police officers.TD general secretary Varla Ramaiah, BJP media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam and Jana Sena state handloom wing chairman Chillakallu Srinivasa Rao met the CEO. “Despite prior intimation to the police about the public meeting at Boppudi village of Chilakaluripeta, no proper arrangements were made, the leaders of the three parties complained.Apart from PM Modi, the meeting had also been addressed by TD chief Chandrababu Naidu, JS chief Pawan Kalyan and state BJP president D Purandeswari.The leaders cited an instance of PM Modi himself rising from his seat on the dais to request the people to come down from towers and high-rise poles at the meeting venue. “The PM faced difficulty during his address of the people as the mike-set repeatedly failed,” the leaders complained.They alleged a breach of security in the D-Zone where “people were seen freely moving around.”“The police failed to manage the crowd and did not regulate vehicular traffic. We suspect this kind of policing was done at the venue with malafide intention,” the leaders said.In a related development, Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar demanded a probe into the security lapse at the public meeting attended by PM Modi and others.