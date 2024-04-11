NDA alliance seeks support for welfare of people

VIJAYAWADA: TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have jointly called on people of Andhra Pradesh to support the NDA alliance in the upcoming polls for the welfare of people.



The three addressed people from atop Pawan Kalyan’s campaign vehicle Varahi at Nidadavole on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said though they have three separate flags representing their respective political parties, their agenda is common – welfare of people and protecting democracy. He lauded Pawan Kalyan as a real hero for leaving the opportunity to earn crores of rupees and working for the interests of people.

Chandrababu Naidu said as their three parties have joined together, candidates of ruling YSRC may lose their deposits in the polls and YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy may go away to London.

The former chief minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy government, by resorting to heavy debts, has put AP on a ventilator. “There is need for NDA to supply oxygen and ensure survival of Andhra Pradesh,” he remarked.

Claiming success of the two public meetings he earlier addressed at Tanuku and Nidadavolu, Chandrababu Naidu accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of stirring up caste and regional conflicts and even practicing communal politics to promote hatred among various sections of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan faulted civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao for being involved in TDR scam and setting up industries in Hyderabad by using such tainted money. He also flayed water resources minister Ambati Rambabu for dancing to film songs, instead of completing irrigation projects including Polavaram.

AP BJP president Purandeswari called on people to change with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strength of Naidu and power of Pawan Kalyan. She slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy government for creating no jobs, starting no industries and having no capital city.