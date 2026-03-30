Naveen Patnaik Slams Nishikant Dubey Over Remarks On Biju Patnaik, Calls Them Outrageous

Bhubaneswar: A political storm has erupted after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made controversial remarks about legendary leader Biju Patnaik, prompting a sharp response from BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Reacting strongly on Monday, Naveen Patnaik termed Dubey’s comments “outrageous” and questioned his understanding of history. Dubey had earlier claimed that Biju Patnaik acted as a “link” between the US government, the CIA, and then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

I am surprised by the kind of statements being made. These are completely baseless and reflect a lack of knowledge about history,” Naveen Patnaik said, recalling personal memories from the period. He noted that as a teenager during the 1962 war, he had witnessed Biju Patnaik’s deep anguish over the Chinese aggression and his active involvement in national efforts.

In a sharp personal remark, Patnaik added that Dubey “needs some mental doctor’s attention” for making such claims.

Biju Patnaik, after whom the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is named, remains one of Odisha’s most revered figures. A freedom fighter, aviator, and statesman, he played a significant role in India’s early years. He is widely remembered for his daring 1947 mission to rescue Indonesian leaders during their independence struggle and for his contributions as a pilot during World War II, including supply operations linked to the Soviet front.

The controversy has also triggered political reactions within Parliament. BJD MP Sasmit Patra described Dubey’s remarks as “extremely disgraceful and false” and resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT in protest.

Amid the backlash, Dubey sought to clarify his position, stating that he holds Biju Patnaik in high regard and that his remarks were part of a broader commentary on the Nehru-Gandhi era. He insisted that he had made no direct allegations against the former Odisha Chief Minister and expressed willingness to clarify if his comments had caused hurt.

Adding to the defence of Biju Patnaik’s legacy, senior leader Dilip Ray underscored his enduring contributions to the nation. In a post on X, Ray described him as a “towering leader” whose life embodied courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism.

“From the freedom movement to critical aviation missions and key moments in India’s post-Independence history, Biju Babu stood where national duty demanded the most,” Ray wrote, adding that reducing such a legacy to “sensational political remarks” was both unfair and disrespectful.