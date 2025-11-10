Naveen Patnaik Alleges Serious Violations Of EC Guidelines In Nuapada Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: BJD chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday alleged serious violations of Election Commission guidelines in the Nuapada bypoll during the legally mandated silence period and sought the Election Commission's intervention to ensure that "all non-local political leaders vacate the constituency".

He sought directions to the district administration and police "to act impartially". In a post on X, Patnaik said that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reliable information that leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside Nuapada "are attempting to influence voters". He alleged that the district administration and local police are acting in a partisan manner, serving the interests of the ruling party.

Nuapada is witnessing a bye-election due to the death of BJD leader and four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The campaign in the constituency ended on Sunday, and voting will take place on Tuesday.Naveen Patnaik said the hallmark of a true democracy lies in the conduct of free and fair elections. "However, it has come to our notice that in Nuapada, serious violations are taking place during the legally mandated silence period -- 48 hours before polling. As per the Election Commission of India's guidelines, political leaders and campaigners from outside the constituency are required to leave the area once the silence period begins," he said."Contrary to this, we have reliable information that leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside Nuapada are freely moving around and attempting to influence voters through unfair means," he added.Patnaik said when BJD workers objected, they were detained. "Disturbingly, when local @bjd_odisha leaders have objected to these activities, they have been detained by the police. This clearly suggests that the district administration and local police are acting in a partisan manner, serving the interests of the ruling party rather than upholding electoral neutrality."He said this situation strikes at the "very core of democratic fairness and undermines public faith in the electoral process"."Such actions, if allowed to continue, will cast a serious shadow on the integrity of the polls in Nuapada. We therefore request the immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India to enforce the 48-hour silence period strictly; ensure that all non-local political leaders vacate the constituency as per ECI norms; direct the district administration and police to act impartially and uphold the sanctity of the election process," the BJD leader said."The people of India have inherited this democracy through the sacrifices of our forefathers, and it is the duty of every institution -- especially the Election Commission -- to protect it from erosion. We seek your urgent action to preserve the credibility of this election," he added.Polling for the Nuapada bypoll will be held on Tuesday, along with seven other bye-election seats in different states. The second phase of the Bihar polls will also be held on Tuesday.A total of 2.53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Nuapada to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates.