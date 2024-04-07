Name One Good Thing You Did, Jagan Asks Former CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his mammoth public meeting organised in Kavali of Nellore district on Saturday as part of his continuing Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra, challenged Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to name at least one welfare scheme or good thing he has done.

“If Chandrababu has done any good to Andhra Pradesh, why has he going to elections as a three-party TD-JS-BJP alliance,” the CM asked the assembled people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy charged that the Telugu Desam has ganged up with Pawan Kalyan and BJP, which failed to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

“We consider our election manifesto as a holy book. If you want the welfare schemes to continue for another five years, consider voting for ‘fan’ (YSRC symbol). Are you all ready to save the future of the state,” the Chief Minister asked the gathering.

He underlined that the TD chief has not even fulfilled 10 per cent of the promises he made during his term as the chief minister. “For the past four months, I have been asking Chandrababu to list his accomplishments while he was CM for 14 years. He (Chandrababu) hasn’t answered my questions. But he should tell the people of the state. The YSRC has completed 99 per cent of the poll promises,” Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined.

He pointed out that the YSRC government has benefited every house in the state with welfare measures. “With DBT (direct benefit transfer) alone, we have deposited over ₹2.7 lakh crore in the accounts of poor in the last 58 months,” he declared.

Specifically, Jagan Mohan Reddy reminded people that in 2014 too, Chandrababu and his allies promised to waive off farm and DWCRA loans, deposit ₹25,000 in the name of a new-born baby girl, monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth, and develop the state like Singapore. “But he failed to implement even one of these promises,” the CM recalled.

He reminded the people that Chandrababu and his allies are again coming up with a colourful manifesto, making “Super Six and Super Seven” promises only to deceive the people eventually.

Jagan assures volunteers’ reinstatement on June 4

Significantly, volunteers, who were working at the village secretariats in Nellore district, met the Chief Minister during his Memantha Siddham Yatra and offered their full support.

The volunteers had earlier resigned when barred from disbursing pensions to people. Interacting with the volunteers, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "As I mentioned in the recent Siddham Sabha, our first step after returning to power on June 4 will be to reinstate the volunteer system. You can resume your duties,” he told the volunteers.

Amalapuram JS leaders join YSRC in Jagan’s presence

Jana Sena leaders from Amalapuram joined the ruling YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when the latter halted at RSR International School at Gowravaram in Nellore district for lunch break during his Memantha Siddham Yatra on Saturday.

The JS members who have moved to YSRC include Jana Sena Amalapuram constituency in-charge Settibathula Rajababu, East Godavari district general secretary S. Srinu Babu, SC division state leader M. Srinivas, former MPTC Ch. Venkateshwara Rao, Veeramahila leader Chetty Subashini and Amalapuram mandal general secretary K. Chinababu.

Another leader who joined the YSRC on the same occasion is Akhila Bharata Yadav Sangham president and AP BC Sangham leader Laka Venkata Rao Yadav. Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao was present at the time.