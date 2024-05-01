Naidu warns he will handle those who implicated TD cadre in false cases

Vijayawada: Alleging that the Telugu Desam leaders and supporters were implicated in false cases, Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu has hinted at lifting such cases if the TD-led alliance wins power.



“I will take to task all those who have booked such cases,” he said at a public meeting held as part of Prajagalam at Denduluru in Eluru district on Tuesday.

He said former Dendulur MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar was implicated in nearly 43 cases and that he was also sent to jail. Claiming that the people had seen only his soft side so far, Naidu wanted to show how hard he could be in handling certain issues. He warned of serious action against those who booked TD leaders and cadre in various cases.

The TD chief said chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wasted his time and did not develop the state in the last five years. He asked the people whether the prices of essentials had gone up or not, and whether their incomes were down while day-to-day expenditure to run households had gone up.

He vowed to abolish the Land Titling Act once the three-party alliance was elected to power. He said Jagan Reddy revised the power tariff nine times during his five year rule. But, during the previous TD term, there was no tariff revision, he claimed.

He listed the series of taxes imposed by the YSRC government and promised the people that he would make efforts to withdraw them based on feasibility.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurances to announce DSC, issue of job calendar etc, Naidu said that “he failed to fulfill his own promises.” He blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting the “politics of murder”, referring to cases of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, a Dalit driver and others.

He listed out a series of sops mentioned in Super Six of the party manifesto and vowed efforts to complete execution of the Polavaram irrigation project works and the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation scheme in addition to taking up two more lift schemes on Polavaram Right Main Canal to ensure supply of water for irrigation to the farmers in its command area.