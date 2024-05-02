Naidu vows to abolish Land Titling Act

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday vowed to append his second signature on the file to abolish the AP Land Titling Act once the three-party alliance gets the people’s nod to form the next government.



Addressing a large gathering as part of Prajagalam at Chirala in Bapatla district, he alleged that the act would result in illegal grabbing of lands of the people and demanded an apology from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for framing the law.

Naidu had already announced to sign the first file for issue of a notification for conduct of DSC to recruit teachers in government schools.

The TD chief called upon the people to read the manifestos of both the NDA and the YSRC to find out difference. He listed out a series of welfare schemes mentioned in the manifesto including the 10 per cent reservation for EBCs in education and employment, sanction of `10 lakh loan to Dwcra women to set up units for their financial self-sustenance, a health insurance coverage for `25 lakh per family, setting up generic drug stones and supply of free medicines to patients suffering from high blood pressure and blood sugar, a BC Declaration and financial aid to the weavers.

Naidu targeted the CM by saying that Jagan Mohan Reddy allowed upward revision of power tariff nine times in the last five years, resulting in the tariff going up from `200 per month to `1,000 and causing hardships to the commoners.

He also listed out how prices of fuels, essential commodities including rice, dals, sugar and others had gone up. He asked the people whether the cost of cheap liquor a quarter from `60 rose to `200 and alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was supplying “his own” brands.

Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy sucked the blood of the poor by supplying substandard liquor and causing situations of several women becoming widows. He also asked whether sand was available at present and alleged that a tractor load of sand, which used to cost just `1,000, is now priced at `5,000 under the YSRC rule.

Naidu castigated Jagan Mohan Reddy for beginning his governance soon after getting elected to power in 2019 by destroying the ‘Praja Vedika’ and alleged that he was associated with the sand, liquor, mining mafia.

Claiming that he has the knowledge on how to generate wealth, Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not know it, and hence he raised loans worth `13 lakh crore for AP. He said that there was no money with the state government even to pay wages to its employees and even to clear the bills for the Aarogyasri scheme.

He promised to develop Chirala by developing a tourism centre, an IT tower and set up a textile park and several amenities if elected to power.

In another public meeting held in Guntur, Naidu announced several sops to the Muslims. They are: pension at 50 years of age, land to be allotted for construction of Idgahs and Khabarastans, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to take up Haj Yatra, corpus fund for Rs 100 crore per annum, interest free loan up to Rs 5 lakh, Imams and Mousis to be given honorarium of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively per month, Rs 5,000 for maintenance of masjids, efforts to protect proposed four per cent reservation to Muslims as it is pending in the Supreme Court, allotment of house sites and construction of houses, sanction of Tidco houses and others. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to take away capital city from Amavarati when a large number of Muslims stay in parts of Guntur and Vijayawada.