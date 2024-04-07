Naidu slams Congress, YSRC for planning to split anti-Jagan vote

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that Congress and YSRC have conspired to split the anti-YSRC vote to benefit the ruling YSRC in the upcoming polls.

“I call upon the five crore people of the state not to fall into such a trap but vote for TD-JS-BJP alliance,” he told people at his Prajagalam meeting in Krosuru village under Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency in Palnadu district on Saturday.

Naidu said, “The Congress and the YSRC have started enacting a new drama. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayalakshmi had earlier said that her son would take care of AP while daughter Telangana. Now, her daughter Sharmila Reddy is leading the Congress in AP. A mother who cannot do justice to her son and daughter, how can she do justice for five crore people,” he asked.

The TD chief condemned the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and supported his daughter Sunitha Reddy, who is seeking justice in the case.

“Now, Sunitha Reddy is asking people to vote for Sharmila Reddy representing the Congress. If the son and daughter are having problems, they should settle with their mother at their home. I appeal to you all people not to fall into their trap, as they plan to split the anti-YSRC vote and, in turn, help Jagan Mohan Reddy to grab power once again in the state,” he remarked.

Naidu turned critical on how a Muslim woman had been subjected to humiliation at Nandikotkur, when a supporter of the YSRC lifted her burqa when she had been returning home after the namaz at a mosque.

The former chief minister said that only Telugu Desam can protect the interests of minorities in the state. He assured to ensure four per cent reservation for them once elected to power.

The TD chief said that the YSRC government has ignored the interests of farmers, workers and people at large. He assured to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth in five years and unemployment stipend of ₹3,000 per month.

He explained how the Super Six scheme would help especially women to get financial assistance and travel for free in RTC buses apart from getting three domestic gas refills per year.

Naidu blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy government for failing to properly distribute pensions to aged persons, leading to several of them dying.