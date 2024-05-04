Naidu slams AP Land Titling Act, vows to rescind it if voted to power

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has launched a blistering attack on the controversial Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of a sinister plan to usurp lands in the name of digitalising land records.



Addressing public meetings in Podili and Nellore during his Prajagalam campaign on Friday, the principal opposition leader vowed to rescind the contentious Act if his party is voted to power. He alleged that the Act will pave way for unscrupulous elements to illegally grab lands by tampering with online records.

"We have had proper land ownership documents like pattas and passbooks on our names since British rule. But Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to digitise these, which will wreak havoc. Wealthy and powerful people can simply alter names online and grab your hereditary lands," Naidu cautioned.

The former chief minister also trained his guns against the YSRC government over the woes of pensioners, many of whom had been subject to immense hardships for getting their meagre doles.

Wooing Muslim voters, Chandrababu Naidu promised a bouquet of sops, including preservation of 4 per cent OBC quota, ₹5,000 per month for mosque maintenance, ₹1 lakh aid for Haj pilgrimage and interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh if the TD-led alliance was voted to power.

He exuded confidence that the "Super Six" promises stitched together by his party, along with the Jana Sena headed by Pawan Kalyan and the Bharatiya Janata Party, will pave the way for installation of a "double engine government" that would put the state back on the fast track of holistic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan vowed to complete the Veligonda project if the NDA coalition ascends to power, transforming western Prakasam district into fertile lands.