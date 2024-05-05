Naidu promises to scrap garbage tax, appoint Brahmins as TTD board members

KAKINADA: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised to revoke tax on garbage and appoint a member of Brahmin community as member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board.

He said that ₹15,000 per month will be given to priests where temples earn ₹50,000 income.

Addressing Prajagalam meetings at Darsi in Prakasam district, Nuzvid in Eluru district and in Kakinada city on Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu showered several sops on people of different communities in Andhra Pradesh. He said a special fund will be created for the welfare of Kapus. He said 10 per cent of liquor shops will be reserved for the Settibalija community.

The TD chief lashed out at Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, describing him as a land grabber who has indulged in several scams. He accused the MLA of drafting an evil design to loot nearly 200 acres of land belonging to Bhoodan Yajna.

Naidu said he wants to make Kakinada a Smart City. But the Kakinada MLA has made the city as “Ganja City’’, as many of the youth are addicted to Ganja and other drugs.

The former chief minister accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of giving ₹10 to people but taking away ₹1,000 from them.

He said Nuzvid will be merged into Krishna district after the alliance comes to power.

Naidu declared that he will start a “golden era” with the help of Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan.