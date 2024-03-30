Naidu promises to restore law and order, terms YSRC's 'Fan' symbol fit for dustbin

TIRUPATI: In a scathing attack on the YSR Congress, Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that there was no democracy and law and order in the state, and “no one is safe” under the YSRC rule.

Naidu assured the people that the NDA alliance, if elected to power, would improve the law and order situation.

Addressing public gatherings in Nellore district as part of his Praja Galam pre-poll push, the former chief minister raked up the issue of murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. He alleged that while the body of the chief minister’s uncle was taken out in a procession, false cases were being foisted on his sister (Suneetha Narreddy), who was only seeking justice.

He claimed that the entire state knew who were behind Vivekas's murder, but “conspiracies are afoot to send the CM's sister to jail for seeking justice.”

"One can easily imagine Jagan Mohan Reddy's attitude. He gave an MP seat to the person who killed his paternal uncle, while harassing his sister with false cases for seeking justice,” Naidu said, adding that Jagan has no faith in democracy and no respect for law."

Naidu expressed his confidence that the YSRC's 'fan' symbol will be consigned to the dustbin after the elections. He termed Jagan Reddy a " feudalist" who has made BCs “lose their sovereignty.”

He promised that if the NDA alliance, if voted to power, would provide 20 lakh jobs, resolve irrigation and infrastructure issues, regularise power tariffs and ensure women's security.

The TD chief also vowed to revoke GO 217 related to the fishing community and roll out special schemes for the Yanadi tribe and fishermen. Promising special schemes for the Yanadis, Naidu promised the fishermen that more developmental schemes would be introduced for them.

“March 29 is historic for the TD as the party was founded by NTR on this date. This day marked a turning point in Telugu history as the BCs and other underprivileged sections of the society finally received acknowledgement and representation in seats of governance,” Naidu claimed.

He asserted that rather than following the traditional timelines of Before Christ and After Christ, the period henceforth for Andhra Pradesh would be known as the "TD era".

At Banaganapalle, Chandrababu claimed the TD espoused people's welfare vision while the YSRC rule was "poison". It left the state in a `12 lakh crore debt burden, he said.

Terming Jagan Reddy a "traitor of Rayalaseema", Naidu vowed to develop the region better than Konaseema. “I shall initiate steps within 45 days after assuming power, to accelerate development. The YSRC has damaged every village and town. Our goal is to create assets and distribute them to the poor," he said, assuring Godavari river waters for parched Rayalaseema. He called upon voters to prevent a split in the anti-incumbency vote to ensure the NDA's victory.