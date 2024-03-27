Naidu Promises to Fill Vacant Teacher Posts Within 60 Days

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has promised to fill all the vacant teacher posts within 60 days after the TD-led alliance comes to power.

“Our government will sign a file to fill these posts through the District Selection Committee (DSC),” Naidu said while addressing a gathering in Kuppam on Tuesday.



The Telugu Desam chief vowed to provide 20 lakh jobs to youths over the next five years, if elected to power.



Naidu also promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to youths until the time each of them got a job. He criticised the current DSC process, alleging that mischievous persons were managing the appointments through unfair means and depriving eligible candidates of their opportunities.



He sought intervention of the Election Commission in such matters.



Accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of being a master cheat, Naidu questioned the lack of job calendars and DSC examinations during the YSRC's five-year-term.



The TD chief alleged irregularities in the recent Group-1 exams of the APPSC, with posts having been “sold” to “undeserving” candidates. Sharing his vision to transform Kuppam into a knowledge hub, Naidu said all courses would be introduced at Dravidian University after a "cleansing operation."



The former chief minister visited the Handri-Neeva branch canal works in Rajupeta and promised to complete the long-delayed irrigation project and supply of water to Kuppam within a year if the TD-led alliance formed the next government.



Addressing the media, Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had performed a drama by ceremonially releasing water into the dry canal from a tanker. The canal ran dry and the gates were removed the same day.”



"How can this CM, who transported people by buses for his meetings and arrived here by helicopter, defeat me?” Naidu questioned.



The TD chief accused the YSRC of resorting to "all kinds of atrocities" in the state. “This CM's photo appears on every government document, to facilitate “manipulations by officials through misuse of public funds.”



He demanded that the mobile phones of YSRC volunteers be seized as they were collecting personal data of citizens “to pass these on to the ruling YSRC’s political strategists.”



Naidu reminded the public of his own development initiatives in Kuppam and neighbouring Pulivendula when he was CM. “Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed everything," he rued.



The former chief minister cautioned about YSRC plans to “illegally acquire lands” belonging to the Basaveswara temple. He labelled MP V. Vijayasai Reddy a global goon. "If anyone votes for the YSRC, they will be doing injustice to their own families," Naidu warned the public.

