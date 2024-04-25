Naidu promises jobs to youth

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the public meeting held in Nellimarla, Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.



Addressing a joint campaign meeting along with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Naidu said if he came to power again, he would get jobs for the youth and that he would also award an old age pension of Rs 4,000 at the doorsteps of such people on the 1st of every month.

Both leaders criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC government.

Naidu sarcastically said, “Jagan developed a habit of playing some drama every time an election approaches. This time, he is playing a ‘Gulakarai’ drama.”

He also alleged that YSRC leaders are anacondas who swallowed all the hills in Nellimarla. Naidu assured the voters that as soon as the alliance government comes to power, it will complete the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti.

Naidu said, "Jagan has promised to give 20 lakh jobs to the youth. Jagan said he would sign the mega DSC when he came to power. But he has done nothing for the youth. What he did was zero."

In his speech, Pawan Kalyan announced that he and Chandrababu Naidu have different opinions on policy making, but they discuss and sort things out.

He said, “I may have a different opinion vis-a-vis Chandrababu's on policy making. But, if I tell Chandrababu about my differences, he takes steps to change the policies."

Pawan Kalyan said Jagan Mohan Reddy has not done any good to North Andhra.

“CM Jagan has not brought a single project to North Andhra in the last five years. The YSRC did not complete a single irrigation project,” he lamented.

Pawan Kalyan said the Vizianagaram region's development depended on the alliance candidates' victory. He urged voters not to split the anti-government vote.

The Jana Sena chief said the temples were left unprotected during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the YSRC government, saying, “160 temples were attacked during YSRC's rule.”